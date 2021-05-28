Lufkin man arrested after two-hour motorcycle pursuit that started in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 30-year-old Lufkin man was arrested after he lead officers on a nearly two-hour pursuit that started in East Texas and ended in Jasper County.

Lufkin officers were chasing Marcus Smith, 30, after a disturbance call where he allegedly choked and slapped a woman around 9 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex at 208 E. Denman Ave.

The victim said Smith had just left on a red “crotch rocket” motorcycle, according to Lufkin police.

An officer caught up to Smith and initiated a traffic stop on South First Street, but Smith refused and accelerated to a high rate of speed. The chase went from Diboll to Fairview and Beulah, and then back into the Lufkin city limits before Smith headed out on 69 south.

The chase then went through Huntington, Zavalla and into Jasper County before Lufkin officers had to terminate due to lost radio and cell signal.

Two DPS units then pursued Smith and took him into custody after he met a barricaded road with high water.

Smith was charged with evading with a vehicle and assault family violence impeding breath.