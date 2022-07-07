ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man who was arrested on June 22 after a video of a dog being “whipped” went viral, has received back custody of his three dogs after the case was put on hold for 30 days, according to officials.

Lorenzo Johnson, 56, was arrested by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office after a probable cause warrant was issued for cruelty to non-livestock animals: torture, and three dogs were seized from his property during the arrest.

During an asset forfeiture hearing on June 27 about the status of the dogs, the county confirmed that Judge Donnie Puckett decided to abate the case for 30 days, returning the dogs to Johnson during that time.

Officials said that after the 30-day period, Johnson will be evaluated on if the dogs received medical attention and improved care. An updated decision on the status of the three dogs will be made on that day.

Johnson posted a $7,000 bail and was released the same day as his arrest, and is still awaiting indictment on his felony criminal charge.