LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced.

On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road.

Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit head-on by a GMC pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, of Lufkin.

Casillas crossed the median and caused the wreck, police said. Thompson died at the scene and his family has been notified.

Casillas was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. As of 10 a.m., he is awaiting booking in the Angelina County Jail.