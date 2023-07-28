LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin Police arrested Daniel Bernard, 46, of Lufkin, on a felony theft warrant on Thursday morning for stealing $300k worth of fountain pens.

Bernard was taken into custody around 10 a.m. yesterday at The Colony Apartments.

Bernard’s warrant was in connection to an incident that happened last year. At the time, Bernard was working for a cleaning crew when he stole more than 100 valuable fountain pens from a client. The collection was estimated to be worth more than $300k.

Detectives underwent an investigation and were led to Daniel when he allegedly, “sold the stolen writing instruments to pen dealers as recently as this month. The pens sold to the dealers have been recovered,” according to the city of Lufkin.

Bernard remained in the Angelina County Jail as of Friday afternoon, said the city of Lufkin.