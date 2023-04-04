LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being shot at his home in Lufkin Monday night after answering a knock at the door, according to police.

Officials said the man was shot around 11:15 p.m., and family members who were in another room at the home on Maberry Street immediately called 911.

“They told officers they did not see or hear the suspect,” officials said. “We do not know if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.