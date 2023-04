LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man died early Sunday after his vehicle left the road for an “unknown reason,” Lufkin Police Department said.

Alfredo Huerta Jr., 23 of Lufkin, was going west on Old Union Road when officials said that his vehicle left the road around 12:20 a.m. and crashed into a tree outside of Great Oaks Apartments.

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, Rodney Cheshire, pronounced Huerta dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to authorities.