NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — One man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in an August 1, 2021 shooting.

According to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, Elmer Williamson Jr. was found guilty of the murder of Javinsky “Mucci” Lampkin and three aggravated assaults for causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon to Ladarvis Nelson, Adam Shepherd and Dontavian Sterns.

After the five-day trial, the jury assessed Williamson’s punishment and gave him a term of 20 years confinement for each of the three counts of aggravated assault, in addition to the life sentence for murder. He was also fined $10,000 for each of the four counts. These sentences are reportedly the maximum punishment that Williamson could receive.

Officials said on August 1, 2021 Williamson left his house in Lufkin with his wife and brother. Williamson and his wife were reportedly armed with an AR-15 and a handgun when they drove to Nacogdoches at around 2:40 a.m. where they met up with Williamson’s step-daughter and another man. The five drove to Dolph Street, where a family gathering had been an hour earlier and was the location of an argument involving Williamson’s step-daughter.

The five drove west on Dolph Street around 3:30 a.m. where Williamson reportedly fired his AR-15 at least 22 times in the direction of six men. Police said Williamson killed Lampkin and seriously injured Nelson, Shepherd and Sterns.

Williamson reportedly did not know the victims.

When police responded to the scene, they provided life saving measures to the victims. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Williamson’s house in Lufkin that same day and apprehended Williamson, his wife and brother.

Williamson reportedly had disposed the AR-15 and began altering the appearance of the vehicle.