Lufkin man reappointed as Chair of the State Board of Education

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott has reappointed Keven Ellis as Chair of the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE).

Ellis is the District 9 representative on the SBOE and has served as the chairman since Sept. 2019. He was elected to a four year term in November 2016, and represents 31 northeast counties that make up District 9.

Keven Ellis

Ellis represents citizens in Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

In the 2015-16 school year, he served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees as board president.

Ellis is the owner of Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin and is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. He attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College.

His term as Chair of the State Board of Education is set to end on Sept. 16, 2023.