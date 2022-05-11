LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was sentenced on Tuesday to 80 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping and 70 years for robbery in Angelina County.

Zataymon Skinner was convicted of these offenses. He was previously also charged with aggravated sexual assault, but he was acquitted of that charge.

Skinner was arrested in connection to a 2019 case after a woman said he sexually assaulted her and put her in the trunk of a car, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

The victim said the man also stole her car, which belonged to her family member. The woman had not known Skinner for that long, and he was her neighbor.

She said the man was waiting for her outside her job approximately at 12:30 a.m. He said “get in or I’ll kill you,” so she got in the car in the driver’s seat.

She drove for several blocks, then they switched places and he started driving.

Skinner then allegedly took the woman to the Lufkin Land area and told her to move to the back seat once they stopped at a dead-end in the 2100 block of Wood Avenue.

The victim tried to escape, but he was stronger than her. He took her out of the car, raped her, then put her in the trunk, said police.

As the man started driving away, the woman opened the trunk and ran away. Once Skinner noticed, he stopped the car and ran after her. Then, he got back in the car and left.

Skinner was initially arrested on Oct. 5, 2019.