LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 48 years in prison in connection to the 2018 death of a toddler on April 28, according to judicial records.

Jon Michael Clay was sentenced to 48 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice after pleading guilty to injury to a child with intent causing severe bodily injury for an incident that occurred on November 23, 2018.

Officials said a 22-month-old suffered a skull fracture while in Clay’s care that Friday evening. He was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Lufkin and died early the next morning after being flown to a Houston hospital.