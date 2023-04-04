LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was sentenced to 90 months, more than 7 years, in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release, Tyson Spencer, 48, Lufkin police met with Spencer while responding to a reported residential theft. Spencer matched the suspect description, and officials said he was searched for stolen items.

Officers found a firearm in Spencer’s backpack, and according to the release, he admitted to being a convicted felon having previously been convicted of murder, and prohibited from owning a firearm.

“Spencer was also in possession of a gallon-sized baggie containing synthetic marijuana,” officials said.

Spencer was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 19, 2020 and pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 14, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lufkin Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter as a part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program.