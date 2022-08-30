LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a fire in the Brookhollow subdivision around 8:11 p.m., according to a release.

The blaze was in the 100 block of Gatewood Lane. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:13 p.m. to “heavy black smoke and flames” coming from a duplex. City officials said the fire was under control by 8:20 p.m.

The residents of the duplex were a mother and her two daughters, ages 12 and 15. The family made it out of the duplex safely, but officials said the family’s belongings appear to be a total loss.

According to the city, they did not have renters insurance, and the Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.

“Please say a prayer for this mom and her two girls,” City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “We’re so thankful they made it out safely but it does look like they lost everything.”

The other side of the duplex was vacant, officials said. Four engines and one battalion chief responded to the scene with a total of 21 personnel.

Lufkin Police assisted with traffic control. The cause is being investigated by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s office but it does not appear to be suspicious, according to the city.