LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT said they are reminding motorists to obey all traffic control during an ongoing construction project that affects two turnarounds on SL 287/Ellen Trout in Lufkin.

According to TxDOT, one northbound lane is closed Tuesday as crews add concrete islands to the crossovers. The two crossovers affected are located at MLK Drive/Ellen Trout Zoo and north of that near Holmes Smokehouse.

These crossovers will remain closed until construction is completed, and officials said motorists are urged to travel to either turn around at the US 69 North overpass or to the US 59/North Timberland Drive overpass.

“Many motorists, truck drivers and bus drivers use these crossings each day and we are aware of the congestion it is causing further north at the FM 2251/Sayers Street crossing,” Rhonda Oaks, public information officer with TxDOT said. “For that reason, we urge motorists to prepare and plan ahead if they need to turn around to access a location, go to either one of the turnarounds near these locations.”

Traffic will be controlled in the same way as the crossing at Spence Street once construction has been completed. With weather permitting, the crossovers are expected to be completed by next week.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures throughout the area and should prepare for delays and stay alert for workers near the lanes of traffic.