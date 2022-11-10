LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – We are just two weeks away from Thanksgiving, but because of skyrocketing inflation non-profits around East Texas expect to feed more people than ever, this year.

Blessing bags for N.A.C and Street Ministries 25:40 are asking for the community’s help with their first-ever Thanksgiving Blessings Event. Volunteers will be serving meals to veterans, the homeless and families struggling during the holiday season.

Street Ministries will be passing out winter coats and hygiene items as well. Experts say Thanksgiving will be more expensive this holiday with the meal costing around 13% more compared to last year.

“The holiday season brings on a lot, and so we want to be able to provide a way that we can bless them and provide for them, and just to let them know they still matter, they’re valued, they’re important, all those things,” said Jason Hollinger with Street Ministries.

They are still in need of uncooked turkeys, bread, and sides. Volunteers are also needed.

All they ask is everything be dropped off by Nov. 16.

If you would like to donate anything or volunteer, Blessings Bags for N.A.C. and Street Ministries 25:40 say it’s best to reach them on Facebook, by clicking here.