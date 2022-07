LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department will offer a civilian response to active shooter training on July 12 from 6-8 p.m.

This free training session is located at Pitser Garrison Civic Center. Middle school and high school age children are welcome, according to a press release.

Cpl. Brad Davis will teach those in attendance what a civilian can do to survive an active shooter situation, using the ADD method – Avoid, Deny, Defend.