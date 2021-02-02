Lufkin offering partial amnesty program for city tickets and fines

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Lufkin is offering a warrant amnesty program for the next three months and encourages its residents to “take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start.”

The program will run through February 1 through April 30. All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay at least half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

There is also an incentive that those who pay in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. This will only apply to the fine, not the additional court costs.

The municipal court will also be offering assistance to people that may not be able to pay half down or in full and will work out an agreeable action plan.

Due to COVID-19, you must wear a mask if you go to the court in person. You can also contact the court online or in a phone call to (936)-633-0315.