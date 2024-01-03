LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Lufkin are warning the community of a phone scam after a woman reported on Tuesday she had been scammed out of $5,000.

According to authorities, the woman reported she received a call from a 936 area code, and a man told her she had a warrant for failing to attend jury duty.

“The woman said she was beginning to think it was a scam, but then the caller revealed some of her personal information,” officials said. “She sent the caller $5,000 in Bitcoin but later contacted her bank to dispute the transaction after realizing it was a scam.”

Officials said the man told her the $5,000 in Bitcoin paid $3,600 for the warrant, plus a separate $1,400 fee as a “first-time offender.”

Authorities said if someone calls you like this, you should hang up and call the entity they are impersonating through a verified number instead of one they provide to you.

“We want to reiterate that law enforcement will never contact you in this manner and requesting payment via Bitcoin, gift cards, etc.,” officials said.