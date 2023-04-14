LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Card skimmers were found inside three gas station pumps on Thursday in Lufkin.

According to police, the skimmers were found at Big’s on John Redditt Drive across from Red Lobster inside pumps five, six and eight.

One of the pumps had been down since Monday, and police said a pump technician repairing it found and reported the skimmers.

“The pump technician said the skimmers appeared to be the kind that a criminal must physically recover to access stolen card data instead of the type that transmits information via Bluetooth,” police said. “Due to this factor, it is not believed that the criminal retrieved card data.”

Police ask anyone who has used these pumps in the last week to keep a close watch on their accounts to ensure no data was compromised.