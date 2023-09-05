LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department was recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) on Sept. 5 for becoming an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency.

“We have been working toward becoming an accredited agency for some time now,” Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas said.

“The accreditation program assures this council and the citizens of Lufkin, Texas, that your agency is operating in a manner that reflects the current best practices of Texas law enforcement,” TPCA President Todd Hunter said.

According to the City of Lufkin officials, the process began two years ago with an internal review and was finalized in August with an onsite assessment by trained police chiefs from other Texas agencies.

The assessors evaluated the department’s compliance with more than 173 best practices covering all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations, according Hunter who presented the award Tuesday evening during a city council meeting.

Out of roughly 2,800 agencies in Texas, only 197 have achieved accredited status. Lufkin is on that distinguished list.