Lufkin PD investigating ‘accidental’ shooting death of woman

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting after woman was found shot in her bedroom on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, around 5:10 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle after the report of a female gunshot victim.

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman inside her bedroom and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lufkin Police say they will release the woman’s name after they notify family.