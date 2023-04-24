LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is searching for a gray 2015 Honda Civic with the license plate LXH-3366 and a missing front bumper, that was stolen from Deerwood early Monday.

According to authorities, the car has a busted rear window covered with black tape. Officials said the owner left the keys for the car in it’s center console and the doors unlocked.

Lufkin PD said the owner only found out it was gone when his wife went to get something out of the car at 4 a.m. on Monday. According to a Lufkin PD update, the cars bumper was found around 1 p.m. at a church in the 300 block of North Warren Street.

A car seat was also left near the church and has been there since at least 7 a.m. Lufkin PD said.

If you see the stolen vehicle, please call 936-633-0356.