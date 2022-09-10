LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:

1702 S. First Street

911 Ellis Ave.

2213 S. First Street

502 E. Denman Ave.

210 S. Timberland Drive

2412 N. Raguet Street

Detectives began investigating the matter following months of increased criminal activity at the locations including an armed robbery at 2213 S. First St. along with numerous citizen complaints said officails

Officers have responded to these locations a total of 132 times since the for-cash gambling machines have been in operation. In addition to the armed robbery, officers have responded for drug activity, fights in progress, stolen vehicles, theft, burglary, assaults, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief, according to Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas.

“Although operating a gambling establishment in and of itself is illegal, we are most concerned with other calls for service that they attract like armed robberies, fights, crimes against persons, and the general quality of life in the area,” Thomas said.

In a statement released today, the game room managers are being identified, and their information will be added to evidence that will be presented to the Angelina County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

“Patrons of the game rooms will be identified and released at the scene after being checked for warrants,” Thomas said.

The case remains under investigation.