LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Wednesday that the City of Lufkin was awarded a $19,423 federal grant to help them purchase law enforcement equipment.

The grant was awarded to the City of Lufkin by the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program. Cornyn said in a release that he has been a longtime supporter of this grant program.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” Cornyn said. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats and reduce crime rates in cities like Lufkin.”