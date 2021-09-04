Lufkin PD searching for shooter after two hospitalized at apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at a Lufkin apartment complex that left two hospitalized.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to the Green Meadow Apartments on Lotus Lane after a report of multiple shots fired.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fire at a white Dodge Challenger in the complex parking lot. Lufkin Police said they do not have any information at this time as witnesses said the man was wearing a mask. The Challenger and masked subject were gone when officers arrived at the scene.

A short time later, officers were notified that two shooting victims had just arrived at a local hospital for treatment. They were the occupants of the Challenger.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. They will be treated and released shortly.

Lufkin Police believe that this shooting was not a random act, but do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.