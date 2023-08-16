LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A structure at a playground was damaged after a fire at the northern end of Ellen Trout Park after a fire Wednesday morning.

LFD was on the scene of the fire at 5:43 a.m. Officials said it was located underneath the playground equipment.

About half of the structure at the playground was damaged with one slide and rock wall destroyed, according to a release.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of this writing, but Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said that the fire is suspicious.

“This occurred during a time that the park isn’t heavily frequented which makes a discarded cigarette butt less likely but not impossible,” Jarman said.

A barrier was installed by Lufkin Parks & Recrecreation around the damaged playground and people are asked to not use the structure until it is repaired.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Fire Marshal Jarman at 936-633-0307.