LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Blue Santa is asking for the community’s help to make Christmas special for children in Lufkin.

The Lufkin Police Department works with a Lufkin ISD counselor to come up with a list of families in need. Then, Blue Santa buys $100 gifts for more than 50 children every year.

If anyone would like to donate to the Blue Santa program they can send cash or checks payable to LPD Cares at the police department at 300 East Shepherd Avenue. People can also send money through Venmo at lpdcares.

Blue Santa was started in Austin in 1972 when two officers noticed that some families could not afford gifts or food during the holidays. In the past, Lufkin officers will dress up in a Blue Santa costume to spread cheer during this special season.