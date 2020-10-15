Lufkin police arrest man in connection with Sunday shooting after fleeing police, causing car wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A suspect in a shooting death who caused a three-car accident Thursday in Lufkin while trying to evade police is under arrest.

Deedrick Renfro, 23, of Lufkin, will face charges in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting death of 19-year-old Elvin Aldway.

Police identified Renfo as a suspect in the case. When police came upon a car Renfro was driving, Renfro ran a red light at the intersection of Ellen Trout Drive and U.S. 69 North causing a three-car collision, police said.

Renfo tried to run from the crash site but was arrested, the information said.

He is expected to be booked into Angelina County Jail.

Lufkin police and the Department of Public Safety were at the scene of the accident Thursday afternoon.