Lufkin Police arrest man they say is connected to numerous ‘JaccBoyWorld’ shootings

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have arrested a man they say is connected to numerous local shootings.

18-year-old Kem’Royn Edwards is in the Angelina County jail on a $500,000 bond. Police say he is one of the 13 JaccBoyWorld affiliates indicted last December.

Around 11:15 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 800 block of Abney Avenue because of shots fired. A witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing a black male in a yellow hoodie and shorts flee the area.

Officers patrolled the area and located the suspect and another man standing outside a man’s car, talking to him through the window. Police say Edwards initially gave officers a fake name.

The two other men identified themselves and were not found to have warrants. After the identifying information Edwards gave did not return, a detective who has worked several recent shootings was called to the scene.

The detective identified Edwards, and Edwards admitted the detective was correct.

Officers located two guns – a pistol in the possession of one of the men Edwards was talking to and another inside the vehicle the men were standing next to.

Edwards was arrested for failure to identify in addition to the first-degree felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The guns were collected as evidence.

The indictments of alleged JaccBoyWorld affiliates stem from several gang-related incidents including the Jan. 2020 shooting in front of Lufkin Middle School, a Feb. 2020 police pursuit involving a stolen pickup in which three were arrested and in possession of firearms and a June 2020 drive-by shooting in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue in which two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard. No one was injured in the incident.