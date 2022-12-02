LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Last month was the fifth anniversary of the death of a man who was killed at a Lufkin Dollar General during a robbery attempt, and officials said they are looking for any tips from the public that could help solve the cold case.

According to police, Darrence O’Brien Kindle, 31, was checking out “when an armed Black male wearing a ‘Scream’ mask rushed into the store demanding money from the register.”

The clerk was in the middle of Kindle’s debit card transaction, and officials said this meant he could not immediately open the register.

“Within four seconds of entering the store, the suspect fired a round from a black and silver handgun, striking Darrence in the head,” officials said. “The suspect then attempted to fire at the store clerk, but the gun malfunctioned, saving the clerk’s life. Following the botched robbery attempt, the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area beside the store.”

Officers canvased the neighborhood around the store, but said they were unable to find the man. Kindle was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Photo courtesy of Lufkin Police Department.

Officials said an investigation found few leads, but this is what they know:

He is a Black male

Likely in his teens to 20s, according to the clerk’s description

Around 5′ 10″ to 6′

He wore red Nike Air Zoom Kobe Venomenon 4 basketball shoes during the robbery attempt

“We are releasing this information in hopes that it will jog someone’s memory as to a possible suspect,” officials said. “Maybe you remember a classmate who bragged about owning these rare shoes, or maybe you have a photographic memory and recall an old boyfriend, friend or acquaintance who had these.”

Photo of shoe print sent to forensic examiner who later identified the shoe as a Nike Air Zoom Kobe Venomenon 4. Photo courtesy of Lufkin Police Department.

Tips are asked to be reported to the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or to Crime Stoppers at 639Tips.com.

“It is important to note that no monetary limit has been put on the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and grand jury indictment of Darrence’s killer,” officials said. “Crime Stoppers tipsters always remain anonymous.”