Lufkin Police Department offering incentives to bring more officers to the force

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police department is working to recruit new officers. Officials say the pressure of the job caused some of their staff members to retire or change careers.

The department is short twelve officers at this time, although making progress from being short nineteen officers a few weeks ago.

“We just had to get to a point to where the money was right, the city was financially solid and that we could go ahead and make this investments into the officers and to the department,” said David Thomas, Lufkin Chief of Police.

The incentives for current officers is instead of a guaranteed raise every year for 10 years, they will receive a raise every year for thirty years. For licensed officers not currently a part of Lufkin PD, the city will pay them a $5000 bonus check when they join the force. For aspiring officers, the department will send them through the academy and in field training at no cost.

“Right now we’re maintaining minimum staffing by paying overtime to officers to work the streets,” Chief Thomas said. “This will give us opportunity to recruit more officers and have them trained a little faster to protect the citizens better.”

The mayor of Lufkin said there has been an increase in companies moving to the city, which has caused significant job creation and the more the population grows, the more police they need on the street.

Briana Kirkpatrick, a resident of Lufkin said she is happy to hear they are recruiting new officers because the crime rate has been “ridiculous” and she’s ready to feel safe in her community again.