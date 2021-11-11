Lufkin police investigating after 19-year-old shot, wounded

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old was shot in the arm Wednesday evening in Lufkin.

According to police, a shooting happened at Winston Park in the 400 block of Jack Street. Witnesses reported hearing three shots and seeing two vehicles– a white Challenger and a silver Buick– speeding away from the park around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers recovered three shell casings from the parking lot. While still at the park, officers were notified that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital in a Challenger.

19-year-old Adam Herrera of Lufkin suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his arm.

Police said that Herrera told them he was sitting in his car with friends when a group of Black men approached and pulled out guns as if to rob them. Herrera said he was driving away when he realized he had been shot in the arm.

He told officers that before the shooting, the suspects had been standing around a silver Buick.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.