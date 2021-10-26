Lufkin police investigating after aggravated robbery at Family Dollar involving 4 people

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a Family Dollar on Kurth Drive on Monday evening that involved four people.

The clerk told Lufkin PD that the suspects entered the store, pointed guns at her, restrained her hands, and demanded access to money.

They stole the cash registers before leaving in a silver car, according to Lufkin PD. The clerk said they turned right heading inbound on Kurth Drive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

