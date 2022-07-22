LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department launched an investigation Friday morning after an armed robbery at Sally Beauty Supply.

The crime happened at the store in the 4500 block of South Medford Drive.

Police said a white man possibly in his 40s showed the store clerk a gun and threatened her around 10:30 a.m. He took hair trimmers, clippers and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The man was wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and blue jeans.

Officials do not know if he ran out from the store or fled in a vehicle. Anyone with information on the man’s identity or this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.