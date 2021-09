LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The Lufkin Police Department said it is investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside of a house on Thursday.

Officers said the two people were located in the 100 block of Home Avenue around 2 p.m.

The police crime scene unit and detectives are currently speaking to witnesses and getting more information.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.