Lufkin police investigating auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. a man was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a car that did not stop.

After the crash, witnesses came out of the Whataburger and saw the victim lying in the road, and called 911.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead 20 minutes after the crash.

A witness said they believed the vehicle that hit the man was a gray or silver Chevy Impala and that the vehicle appeared to pull into a Valero gas station down the street near the incident.

The witnesses did not know which direction the car went upon leaving the store, but did not return to the scene.

Officers went to the Valero and reviewed surveillance video, but did not find anything helpful to the investigation.

A side mirror was recovered from the scene and was believed to come from the car. The mirror belongs to the driver’s side of a 2006-12 Chevy Impala.

Lufkin officials will release the victim’s name on Monday to allow notification of extended family.