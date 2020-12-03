Lufkin police investigating death of toddler, man left in charge found with meth

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old toddler and currently are questioning the man left in charge of him.

At 3:08 p.m, multiple 911 calls were made from the Angelina Motel and the next-door business JM Chevrolet about a baby who was not breathing. He was later identified as Cairo Jordan.

22-year-old Kyron Hickman was running with Cairo saying that he was not breathing. Lufkin Fire quickly responded and took Cairo to a local hospital with CPR in progress.

He was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Detectives brought Hickman in for questioning shortly after.

Cairo’s mother was working at the time of the incident and Hickman was left in charge of his care. At the time of his interview, meth was found in his pocket.

Hickman has currently been charged with possession of a controlled substance. Cairo’s body has been sent off for autopsy. It is unclear if any additional criminal charges will be filed.