LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one injured.

A male victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Officials said the victim and witnesses were unable to provide suspect information.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time,” officials said.

The man who had been shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and as of midnight, he was transferred to a hospital out of town in stable condition.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.