Lufkin police makes arrests after reports of shots fired at apartments near school

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department has detained suspects after there were reports of shots being fired at Pinewood Park Apartments on Percy Simond Avenue near Dunbar Primary.

Lufkin police said the school campus was not involved in the incident.

In addition to the city’s police department, Lufkin ISD PD also responded.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of the students, but the lockdown has since been called off.

Parents are beginning to pick up their children now.

Lufkin officials said they will give more details as they become available.

