LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department said that they caught a 6-foot alligator while responding to an animal complaint on Saturday Dec. 10.

Officers Forrest and Ibarra arrived at the scene of the complaint, a business on Sellers Street off Kurth Drive, and found a 6-foot alligator that had gotten through the fence of the business, officials said.

According to authorities, they captured the alligator and then handed him over to Animal Control, who then safely relocated him.