LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is responding to a scene after a pursuit of a suspect who was allegedly involved in a shooting ended on Tuesday.

According to a release from the City of Lufkin, the suspect was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier today and is being investigated by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

ACSO issued a “be on the lookout” on a black Dodge Challenger in connection to the shooting.

At around 3:45 p.m., a Lufkin officer was patrolling when he reportedly spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle including the correct license plate. A high-speed pursuit reportedly went on for several minutes after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the suspect fled by foot and ran into a residence on the 100 block of Melvin Avenue, officials said.

Lufkin officials said officers were met at the door of the home by the residents who told them the suspect had shot himself in their backyard. The release said officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

A Texas Ranger has responded to the scene.