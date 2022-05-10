LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is asking the public to help them find a vehicle of interest possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old.

Authorities’ investigation led them to believe a white SUV might be involved.

The vehicle’s picture was taken from a video provided by a nearby business when the crash happened on April 15 approximately at 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue.

Anyone with information on this vehicle and/or driver should call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or submit a tip online, here.

Officers are also asking anyone who lives or works close to the area and has cameras to check them. This also includes people on Pershing Avenue from Loop 287 to Southwood Drive.

The incident is still being investigated.