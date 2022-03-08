LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Fuel prices are soaring through the roof as the United States calls for a ban on all Russian imports including oil.

U.S officials are saying this ban will hopefully force Russia to pull back on its aggression in Ukraine. Though, are East Texans willing to pay more to punish Vladimir Putin for his actions?

“Right now, I am headed to Shreveport and these gas prices are very ridiculous right now,” said Lufkin resident, Kenneth Taylor. Some of the East Texans we spoke to say paying higher prices does not compare to the lives lost in Ukraine even if it affects their wallets.

“At least one to two times a week it’s $65 to $70 each stop. Oh my god, it’s hurting my wallet so bad because that’s a lot of money, especially for just every two weeks,” remarked Lufkin resident, Jason McMullen.

The price for a barrel of crude oil jumped as much as 7% on Tuesday. The Biden Administration warns that the Russian ban could lead to a further increase in fuel prices across the U.S.

“I honestly don’t mind it with everything going on in the world right now. I think if we bite the bullet a little and not take gas from Russia just because of everything happening over there, yes that’s fine with me. I’ll pay $4, I don’t care”, said Lufkin resident, Malek Zaher.

Some East Texans think our country can find a different solution.

“We got enough resources here in the United States to take care of our own selves. Why do we have to rely on somebody else to provide us fuel, oil, and gas when we can get it here,” said Lufkin resident, Johnny Torres. With hope to get Americans back to work once again.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon in the United States hit a record high of $4.17 today.