LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin is asking for the public to volunteer in their new “Teen Court” program which is starting up this fall.

Teen Court is a program that will allow local high school students to learn about the American court system by serving in certain teen Class C misdemeanor trials as jurors, bailiffs, prosecutors and defense attorneys. These trials will be for teens who plead guilty or no contest in certain Class C misdemeanor cases.

“Teen court volunteers will be presenting the case, introducing all evidence, and questioning the witnesses, including the police officers who wrote the citation,” Lufkin City Attorney Kristi Skillern said. “For the juvenile defendants, it is an opportunity for reduced court costs, accountability, and the ability to have the citation dismissed if the sentence is completed.”

The following penalties of Community Service Restitution (CSR) and serving on Teen Court juries are imposed by Teen Court trials according to the offense committed:

Class 1: 5 to 10 hours CSR and 1 to 2 jury service terms. Includes individual seat belt, vehicle equipment, parking violations

Class 2: 10 to 20 hours CSR and 1 to 3 jury services terms Includes expired driver’s license, not stopping at a stop sign, fail to yield/signal, speeding 1 to 9 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Class 3: 20 to 30 hours CSR and 2 to 3 jury service terms Includes speeding 10 to 24 miles per hour over the limit, third party seat belt violations, speeding 1 to 24 miles per hour over in a school zone, traffic light, following too closely (non-collision) and failure to use signal.

Class 4: 30 to 40 hours CSR +2-4 jury service terms Includes public order, criminal mischief, no insurance and any violation where a collision was involved.

Class 5: 40-50 CSR +3-4 jury service terms Includes handicapped parking and theft under $100.00.



“This program is basically a “win-win” for all parties involved,” Skillern said. “The community also benefits from reducing court backlog, reducing future cases by teaching accountability, and creating community service opportunities for teens in the area.”

Skillern, Lufkin Municipal Court Administrator Lisa Ramos, Judge Chad Vier and Juvenile Case Manager Cara Blair will be overseeing the Teen Court Program.

“Teen Court will teach our youth the importance of accountability and communication, while changing their perspective on law enforcement and the legal system,” Blair said. “I believe everyone has a purpose in life, and that purpose becomes a passion that allows us to make an impact on the ones that we are helping.”

Tentative docket dates for the upcoming term are as follows:

Oct. 23, 2023

Nov. 13, 2023

No docket in December due to finals and holidays

Jan. 29, 2024

Local teens interested in volunteering need to apply before September 1. If you’re selected from the applicant pool you must attend a training on September 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lufkin Municipal Court at 222 East Shepherd Ave.

Participants must be available, willing to commit for the whole school year and enrolled in an Angelina County high school or home school for the 2023-2024 school year.

For more information about Teen Court, visit the City of Lufkin online.