LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that a man died early Sunday morning, Jan. 15, after crashing and flipping his car on Southwood Drive.

Officials said that around 1:15 a.m. the man was going southbound on Southwood Drive when he appears to have lost control and left the road, which flipped his Ford pickup several times. According to Lufkin PD, the man was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his pickup.

The man, whose name officials said they are holding to notify his family, was pronounced dead at the scene and officials have ordered an autopsy.