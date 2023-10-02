LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The water department is repairing a major water leak in Lufkin Monday morning that the city said will shut down South Raguet Street for the next several hours.

According to the city, South Raguet from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue will be closed for the next four to five hours while the repair is made.

Water service will be out in the area from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive, and officials said nearby areas may be affected. Pineywoods Community Academy and Kurth Memorial Library are closed Monday while repairs are made.