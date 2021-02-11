Lufkin TxDOT to treat major roads with brine solution on Friday and Saturday due to icy weather

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Transportation will treat major roadways with brine solution early Friday, due to the wintry weather that is expected.

The district is also preparing to to carry out 12-hour shifts on Saturday.

“US 59 and other major roads, elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses will be treated and re-treated as necessary throughout the coming weather event,” wrote TxDOT. “Driving is discouraged on Monday and Tuesday due to possible icy patches.”

The brine solution does not stop roadways from freezing. It helps keep the roads clear of most ice and helps keep them open.

“We are discouraging travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer of TxDOT. “If you must drive, slow down. Be alert and watch out for TxDOT crews working through this winter storm. Give them room to work safely.”

TxDOT employees will be working before dawn on Friday looking for slick spots and starting to treat roads with brine solution.

For information throughout this weather event, visit drivetexas.org for road closures and conditions statewide. For local alerts, warnings and closures, visit Texas Department of Transportation (Lufkin) on Facebook and TxDOT Lufkin on Twitter.