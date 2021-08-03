Lufkin votes to stop making EMS calls outside of city

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin City Council voted Tuesday for the fire department to stop making medical emergency calls outside the city limits.

Long response times and a shortage of cash are the two main reasons city officials are saying the city could not continue the service.

Currently, the fire department responds to medical emergencies throughout the county, no matter how long it takes an ambulance to get there. Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody says it can take more than 30 minutes to get to Zavalla from the nearest fire station in Lufkin. In other areas the response time is even longer.

“The suggested time for a trauma call for a person to be in surgery and have definitive care on a trauma call is one hour. So the hour is close to up before we even arrive on scene,” Moody said.

City officials say responding to EMS calls in the county has put the city in a financial hole. The fire department lost more than $3 million last year, in part because of its work in the county, according to information from the city manager.

Lufkin officials have argued that the county could stage ambulances at places around the county to cut down on response times or create an emergency services district.

Lufkin will end providing EMS services outside the city on Jan. 1, 2022.