Lufkin water supply critically low, issues boil water notice

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin issued an urgent statement Wednesday morning saying that the water supply is “critically low” and that “citizens MUST reduce water usage until further notice.”

The statement also read that a boil water notice has been issued for Lufkin residents due to decreased pressure in the water distribution system.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The city said that water production is limited for a few reasons, including a loss of production due to many plants being on backup power.

They also ask residents and business owners to walk your properties to check for leaks inside and outside.

If you need help turning it off, call the non-emergency number at 936-633-0356. The city will come by and shut off the water at the meter for you.