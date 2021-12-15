Lufkin woman dead after being struck by a car on Loop 287

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin Police Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Ellen Trout Drive at Sayers Street.

According to officials, a woman was attempting to cross Ellen Trout Drive to Sayers Street inside Loop 287 when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling in the eastbound lane. Witnesses said that a driver in the turn lane had stopped to let the woman pass, but the driver in the Corolla failed to see her due to the darkness that covers that stretch of the highway.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials have yet to release the victim’s name out of consideration for the family. The accident is still under investigation at this time.