Lufkin woman hit by pickup truck after being released from hospital

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A Lufkin woman was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday, after she was discharged from the hospital.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of South John Reddit Dr. to respond to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

A woman was released from Woodland Heights Medical Center and was waiting for someone to pick her up. She walked across the street to McDonalds and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the inside lane.

The driver of an SUV was in the other lane, and she said she was able to swerve and avoid hitting the woman.

The driver of the pickup was shaken, and she did not have time to stop after she saw the woman crossing the road, wrote police.

The woman was conscious after the crash. She was taken to a local hospital and flown to another hospital out of town for additional treatment.

Her condition is not known at the time.

“Please keep everyone involved in this accident in your thoughts and prayers,” said Lufkin police.